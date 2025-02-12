A Russian agent — the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center Headquarters — was exposed in SBU

A top Russian agent — the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center Headquarters — was exposed within the ranks of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). He was accused of working for Russian special services.

SBU reported this.

Babelʼs sources in the special services reported that the detainee is Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

The suspect was detained personally by the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk. The investigation documented 14 episodes of the suspectʼs work for the Russians.

Using encrypted software bookmarks, the SBU officers infiltrated the suspectʼs gadgets — mobile terminals, computers — and "actually lived with him". They also used him to transmit disinformation to the Russians.

Vasyl Malyuk reported directly to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, about all stages of the special operation. SBU promises to publicly disclose the details of this special operation in the near future.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.