In the Chernihiv region, mandatory evacuation of 12 border villages has been reported

The Defense Council of the Chernihiv region has decided to mandatory evacuate residents from 12 border settlements. It will begin on July 1.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

The evacuation will affect the villages of Prybin, Shyshkivka, Rudnya, Lemeshivka, Moshchenko, Vorobyivka, Kamin, Kamyanska Sloboda, Karabany, Chaykyne, Hazoprovdne and Oleksandrivka.

The authorities also extended the mandatory evacuation of seven more border settlements: Hirsk, Berylivka, Buchky, Hremyach, Budo-Vorobyivska, Kostobobriv, and Zalizny Mist. It was reported there back in the winter. Then some residents left, while others refused to leave their homes.

According to local authorities, about a thousand people currently live in all settlements where the evacuation will take place, including 120 children.

The Regional Military Administration reported that evacuation routes and transport have already been prepared. Residents will be informed about gathering places, and evacuees will be provided with temporary housing. They plan to complete the evacuation within two months.