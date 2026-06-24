The US Army plans to build two battlefield simulation training ranges in Ukraine

Within four to six weeks, the US military plans to build at least two training grounds that will simulate real battlefield conditions in Ukraine. They want to create an electronic warfare environment and also work with manufacturers of drones and tools to combat them.

This was stated by the US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, as quoted by CBS News.

Driscoll said the US already has places where the military can safely conduct tests. The Americans are also considering creating a "global testing ground" outside the US to conduct "much more aggressive tests", including with hypersonic weapons.

At least some of the current counter-drone training for soldiers, including one CBS News reporters saw in April, does not include electronic jamming, in part because the US limits the use of jamming equipment domestically.