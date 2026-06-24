Poll: Approximately 90% of Ukrainians favor constructive relations with Poland

The vast majority of Ukrainians (90%) support constructive relations with Poland despite disputes over historical issues.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), conducted on June 17-23.

According to the study, only 5% of respondents chose a tough approach to resolving historical disputes. 90% of respondents favor constructive relations with Poland.

At the same time, only 1% of respondents believe that Ukraine should agree with the Polish vision of a common history, and 4% believe that Poland should accept the Ukrainian position.

At the same time, 57% of respondents believe that each country has the right to independently determine its national heroes, and other states should not interfere in these matters. 33% of Ukrainians are convinced that a common vision of historical events can be achieved through the work of historians, not politicians.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews among 1,005 adult citizens living in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The margin of error does not exceed 4.1%.

In April, a KIIS survey showed that in recent years, Ukrainiansʼ attitude towards Poles has worsened compared to 2022-2023. Social distance increased by 1.1 points.

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