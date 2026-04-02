Poll: Ukrainiansʼ attitude towards Poles has worsened compared to 2022-2023

In recent years, Ukrainiansʼ attitude towards Poles has worsened compared to 2022-2023.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Sociologists measured so-called social distance — peopleʼs willingness to have close contact with representatives of different ethnic groups. The scale ranges from 1 to 7.

In 2022-2023, attitudes towards Poles were among the best — largely due to support from Poland after the start of a full-scale war. However, this indicator subsequently deteriorated — the social distance increased by 1.1 points.

Sociologists explain this by several factors. In particular, conflicts around the export of Ukrainian grain, when Polish farmers blocked the border, as well as political disputes between the countries — including over historical issues.

At the same time, KIIS emphasizes that despite the deterioration in attitudes towards Poles, they are still much better than towards most other groups. This is more a reaction to the events of recent years, rather than a profound change in sentiment.

The survey was conducted from September 19 to October 5, 2025, using telephone interviews. 1 008 respondents participated throughout the territory controlled by Ukraine.

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