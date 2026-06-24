At least two hits. The General Staff clarified the results of the strikes on the largest satellite communications complex in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the results of the Ukrainian attack on the “Dubna” space communications center in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation on the night of June 22.

The General Staff reported this on social networks.

In particular, they confirmed that the missile hit the hardware and modular complex of the 32-meter MARK-IV antenna, which is used for satellite communications, as well as the technical building next to this antenna.

The main production and administrative (hardware and software) building of the center was also hit, and the building was partially destroyed. This building consists of the central hardware communication line, ground control complex equipment, and the central control panel of the satellite network.

“Dubna” is the largest ground-based satellite communications complex in Russia. The center is used for military communications, controlling satellite repeaters that the Russian Ministry of Defense uses for communications, reconnaissance, and troop coordination.

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