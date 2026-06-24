On the night of June 24, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant and the only helium plant in Russia, located more than 1 200 km from the line of combat contact.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (GPP) is one of the worldʼs largest gas chemical complexes. The facilityʼs capacity is 45 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The plant accounts for 60% of all gas processed by “Gazprom Perebolovka”.

The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant and the Orenburg Helium Plant (OHP) form one complex. OHP produces purified natural gas and sulfur, which is used, in particular, for the production of explosives and black powder.

At the same time, OHP takes purified sulfur-free gas and extracts helium from it, which is used in liquid-fuel rocket engines and guidance systems, and ethane, a key component for raw materials in the synthesis of special plastics, cable insulation for aviation, and key plasticizers for solid rocket fuels and gunpowder.

After the attack, both facilities in the Orenburg region caught fire. The extent of the damage is being determined.

In addition, this night, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian FPV drone depot in the Belgorod region, UAV control points in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation.

The General Staff also confirmed that the day before, troops destroyed two Russian naval unmanned boats in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaged two buildings on the territory of the Vladimir space communications center in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. This center provides satellite and long-range space communications for Russian security forces.