Russians launched 101 drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses and what are the consequences in the regions

On the night of June 24, Russian forces launched 101 drones to attack Ukraine. Air defense managed to neutralize 95 targets.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Six more strike UAVs were hit in five places, and debris fell in six locations.

In particular, in Balakliya (Kharkiv region), Russians attacked private homes, a shop, and an outbuilding. A 56-year-old woman died, and another 21-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction.

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Two residents were injured in the night shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, cars, an administrative building, and a gas station were damaged in the Nikopolsky, Pavlohradsky, and Synelnykivsky districts.

In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck the Osnovyansky district, damaging a car and a residential building. Two women suffered acute stress reactions.

And in the morning, a Russian drone hit the territory of an unfinished high-rise building in the Industrialny district. There were no casualties.

Also under attack at night was an industrial enterprise in the Poltava region, a bread factory in Hlukhiv in the Sumy region, and in the morning a gas station in Zaporizhzhia. No people were injured.

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