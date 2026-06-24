The US Senate approves resolution requiring Trump to halt military action against Iran

The US Senate has passed a resolution demanding that President Donald Trump withdraw US troops from the war zone against Iran, a resolution that the House of Representatives supported earlier this month.

This is reported by Reuters and CNN.

During the vote on Tuesday, June 23, the resolution was supported by 50 senators, while 48 opposed it. In particular, all but one Democratic senator voted for the document, as well as four Republicans. Two more Republicans did not participate in the vote.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, called the vote “untimely and senseless”. He added that the Senate, by passing the resolution, “gave aid and abetment to the enemy”.

“Four Republican losers voted with the ʼDumocrats,’ and Iran asked my people, ʼWhat does it all mean?’ These senators just made my job harder, but I’ll handle it, one way or another,” the US president wrote.

This is the tenth Senate vote on war powers against Iran this year. Democrats have repeatedly brought such issues to a vote in both chambers, but this is the first time both houses of Congress have passed a resolution requiring the president to withdraw US forces from a combat zone under the War Powers Act of 1973.

The approved document does not require the presidentʼs signature and does not formally have the force of law. However, Democrats in the House of Representatives insist on the binding force of the resolution.

At the same time, the White House insists that the resolution violates the US Constitution and is therefore not binding. It also claims that there are currently no hostilities referred to in the resolution, as they ended with a ceasefire on April 7.

It is unclear how the resolutionʼs passage could affect the course of events as the Trump administration continues to work on a peace deal with Iran. However, Reuters notes that support for the resolution in Congress is likely to put pressure on the president not to resume hostilities, which he has threatened to do if talks fail.

Iran and the United States officially agreed and signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18. The document stipulates that the parties will now have 60 days to agree on a final peace agreement.

The first round of talks between Iran and the United States concluded in Switzerland on June 21. They were brokered by Pakistan and Qatar. The parties agreed on a roadmap that should lead the parties to a final agreement within 60 days. The parties also agreed to establish a political oversight committee for the negotiations and separate working groups on Iranʼs nuclear program, sanctions, and disputes.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.