Russians create conditions for an outbreak of anthrax in the occupied Kherson region

The Russians are creating conditions for an outbreak of anthrax in the occupied Kherson region using carcasses of infected animals.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) was warned about this.

The department said that Russians take the carcasses of infected animals to animal cemeteries, but do not burn them, but bury them without any sanitary standards. And the anthrax pathogen can "live" in the ground for up to 100 years.

There are about fifty such facilities in the region, the ten most dangerous ones are near Askania-Nova, Skadovsk, and Zalizny Port. Some of the facilities are located in areas with high groundwater levels, which further increases the risks of the spread of the anthrax pathogen, and near residential buildings.

GUR also does not rule out provocations "under a foreign flag": the Russians could blow up the burial grounds themselves, provoke an outbreak, and accuse Ukraine of using biological weapons.

Anthrax is a dangerous acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillusanthracis. It affects both animals and humans. The disease has several clinical forms, of which the most common and relatively mild is cutaneous, and the most dangerous are pulmonary and intestinal.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.