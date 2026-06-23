Medvedchuk has received a new suspicion. What is it for this time

Former MP from the banned “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) party Viktor Medvedchuk was suspected of justifying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The former MP is also suspected of publicly calling for changes to Ukraineʼs state borders and distributing calls for such actions. According to the investigation, in 2025, Medvedchuk spoke in a YouTube interview with German blogger and propagandist Thomas Reper about "incorporating" Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

After that, Medvedchuk spread his conversation with the propagandist on the resource he controlled “Drugaya Ukraina”. There, he stated that the only way out for Ukraine was to “join the Russian Federation”.

Investigators recorded other propaganda statements by Medvedchuk in 2026 with similar appeals. He faces up to eight years in prison with confiscation.