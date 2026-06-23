Law enforcement officers detained another suspect in the assassination attempt on the GUR employee Andriy Yusov

Law enforcement officers detained an intermediary suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on the GUR employee and the Deputy Head of the Coordination Staff Andriy Yusov.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators say the 34-year-old former military man could have been an intermediary between the customer and the potential killer. They also believe the assassination attempt could have been orchestrated by Russian officials.

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According to the investigation, earlier this year, the suspect was approached by a person who offered to find the perpetrator of the murder. He was promised $100 000 for this.

After that, the man began looking for the perpetrator, and later offered an acquaintance to join the crime and passed on his contacts to the customers. Then, according to investigators, from February to June 1, the intermediary persuaded the acquaintance to commit the crime.

The man was charged with inciting murder on behalf of a group of people. He will be held in custody.

Separately, investigators found out that the customer managed to transfer $22 000 to the perpetratorʼs crypto wallet so that he could prepare for the attack. The organizers also gave the perpetrator information about Yusov — his place of residence, his schedule, and his lifestyle.

On June 8, law enforcement officers detained the first suspect in this case. He agreed to organize an assassination attempt on Yusov and even managed to get a $10 000 advance. He planned to kill the GUR employee with a drone, so he was looking for an executor with the necessary skills. The suspect also turned out to be a former military man.

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