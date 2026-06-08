Russian agent prepared contract killing of the GUR employee Andriy Yusov

A Russian agent was preparing a contract killing of Andriy Yusov, an employee of the GUR and the Coordination Headquarters.

This was reported to the Coordination Headquarters.

Yusov is the representative for strategic communications of the GUR and deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

The prosecutorʼs office reported the assassination attempt on June 8. The agent was promised $100 000 for the murder, of which $10 000 was paid in advance. However, law enforcement officers managed to detain the man.

The agent turned out to be a 38-year-old Kyiv resident who had previously been convicted of theft. The man faces 10 to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment.