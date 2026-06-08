Law enforcement officers detained a man who caused a parcel to explode at the post office in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained a man who caused a parcel to explode at a post office in the Obolonsky district of Kyiv.

This was reported to the prosecutorʼs office.

According to the investigation, on June 4, the suspect sent ammunition to an acquaintance by mail from Zaporizhzhia region to Pushcha-Vodytsia for dropping from a UAV.

The next day, a parcel exploded at the post office, killing a 58-year-old employee and injuring two other colleagues. The sender was detained in the Zaporizhzhia region.

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The man was remanded in custody without bail and faces up to seven years in prison. The case is being investigated for illegal handling of ammunition.

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