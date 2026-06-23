CNN: The US National Intelligence Agency begins mass layoffs

The Acting Director of National Intelligence Bill Pulte recently appointed by Donald Trump, has begun mass layoffs in his new position.

CNN reports this, citing sources.

Sources previously said that Pulte planned to cut about a hundred jobs in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. When he first took office, he requested a list with the ratings of all employees.

Sources say the largest reductions in workers will affect the National Counterterrorism Center and the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.

Trump appointed Pulte to the position in early June. He was previously the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) — despite his new role, Pulte retained his position as head of FHFA and chairman of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Pulte had no prior experience in intelligence.

His predecessor Tulsi Gabbard resigned in May, citing her husbandʼs illness.

After the appointment, Trump told reporters that he wanted Pulte to reduce the officeʼs staff. Trump later called on the Senate to vote on the new Director of National Intelligence, Southern District Attorney Jay Clayton.

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