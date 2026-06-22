Messi became the top scorer in the history of the World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history after scoring his 17th goal in the 38th minute against Austria.

This is the footballerʼs sixth World Cup. He made his debut at the World Cup in 2005 in Germany.

He broke the record of German Miroslav Klose, who set the record in 2014 and ended his playing career in 2016. Google promptly congratulated the football player — you can see it if you enter the word "Messi" in the search bar.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe can still compete for the record at this World Cup. He has 14 goals to his name.

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