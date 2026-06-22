Russians attacked Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One person was killed and one was wounded

The Russian army has been attacking Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions throughout the day. As a result of the Russian attacks, there are deaths and injuries.

Babel knows the main thing about the consequences of strikes.

One person was injured in Bilopillia and Hlukhiv in the Sumy region. Fires broke out and were extinguished.

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In the Kherson region, Kherson and Molodetsk were hit. Four people were injured. Houses, high-rise buildings, educational institutions, administrative buildings, and cars were damaged.

One person was killed and nine others were injured in the attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region. A post office, gas station, houses, high-rise buildings, cars, and a school were also damaged. Fires broke out.

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A drone hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv, injuring a woman.

On the night of June 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 88 strike UAVs. Ballistic missile hits and five strike UAVs were recorded in six locations, as well as downed aircraft in nine locations.

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