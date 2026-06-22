Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile and 88 UAVs. How many targets did the air defense shoot down

On the night of June 22, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 88 strike UAVs.

This is reported by the Air Force.

In particular, the Russians attacked with “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” drones and “Parody”-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Hvardiyske (Crimea), temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 79 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Ballistic missile hits and five strike UAVs were recorded at six locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs at nine locations.

In the Shostka district of the Sumy region, Russians attacked the house of a large family. A 13-year-old boy, father, and grandmother were killed. Three more family members were injured. A child was also hit in the Krasnopilsky district, the prosecutorʼs office reported.

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In Zaporizhzhia, one woman was killed and three others were injured in a Russian attack. Among the injured was an 11-year-old boy, the Regional Military Administration said.

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In the Odesa region, Russians struck two civilian ships. A crew member on a Panamanian-flagged ship, a 58-year-old cook from Egypt, was killed. Vessels flying the flags of Palau and Belize were also attacked, the Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported.

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