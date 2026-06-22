China imposes sanctions on American companies in response to US restrictions

China has announced new sanctions on a number of American companies operating in the defense, aerospace, and resource extraction sectors.

Euronews writes about this.

Chinaʼs Ministry of Commerce has banned local companies from supplying dual-use products to the United States, which can be used for both civilian and military purposes.

Beijing said that this was a response to the decision of the US President Donald Trump Administration to expand the list of Chinese companies that Washington considers to be linked to Chinaʼs military sector.

In addition, Chinaʼs Ministry of Finance has banned government agencies from purchasing products from 46 American companies. These include units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and General Dynamics, which produce military equipment and weapons.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that the bans do not only apply to Chinese companies. The restrictions will also apply to organizations and people in any country in the world if they supply dual-use goods from China to sanctioned companies.

On June 9, the United States added a number of Chinese firms, including tech giants Alibaba and BYD, to a sanctions list of companies that help Chinaʼs military. In a statement, Alibaba said there was "no basis" for its inclusion on the list, Reuters reported.

The sanctions were reported a month after the US President Donald Trump visited Beijing in May, where he held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during which the two sides agreed to work to reduce tariffs and stabilize relations.

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