Law enforcement officers have detained two men suspected of preparing a terrorist attack in central Kyiv

Law enforcement officers have detained two men suspected of working for the FSB and preparing a terrorist attack near one of the administrative buildings in the center of Kyiv.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, the suspects planted an improvised explosive device near a generator in the Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. It was supposed to cause a fire and explosion near an administrative building.

The men then boarded a train to the Chernihiv region. Investigators believe they planned to flee through Belarus to Russia by swimming across the border river in an inflatable boat. They were detained on the train, and their phones and boat were seized during searches.

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SBU said that one of the detainees was a military man who went AWOL, and the other man worked as a marketer in Kyiv. The investigation believes that they were recruited by Russian special services via Telegram.

Law enforcement officers also claim that the men previously performed other tasks for the FSB, including transmitting information about military facilities and setting up a weapons cache near Kyiv.

The suspects were charged with attempted terrorism. The men could face life imprisonment and are currently in custody. Law enforcement is currently deciding whether to investigate the crime under the article on treason.