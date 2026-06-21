Ukrainian modernized drones attacked the Tyumen refinery on June 20. More than 2 000 km from the border

On Saturday, June 20, Ukrainian forces used drones to strike an oil refinery in the Russian city of Tyumen, more than 2 000 km from the border.

This was confirmed the next day by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This refinery is a full-cycle enterprise. Its throughput capacity reaches 9 million tons of oil per year.

The plant produces gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and aviation fuel and plays an important role in providing fuel to the regions of Western Siberia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the plant has tested modernized FPV drones, which can now reach targets at a distance of up to 3 000 km.