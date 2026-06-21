Russians launched four missiles and over 100 strike drones into Ukraine overnight. There are casualties in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On the night of June 21, the Russian military launched two “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, two “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, and 105 attack drones to attack Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 96 drones. Ballistic missiles and six more UAVs hit six locations, and debris fell in five locations.

In particular, late on the evening of June 20, Russian troops struck two enterprises in the Poltava region, killing two people and injuring 14, including six children. Part of the region was left without electricity.

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The Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled by Russians more than 20 times overnight — with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. One person was killed in the attacks in Nikopolsky district, and nine were wounded in the Synelnykivsky district.

Private houses and a high-rise building, a high school, cars, and an outbuilding were damaged.

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In the morning, the Sumy region was under artillery shelling — six people were injured and five residential buildings were damaged.

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The Russians also attacked an infrastructure facility in Kropyvnytsky, a 12-story building in Kharkiv, and civilian infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region. There were no casualties.

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