Hungary has lifted the ban on Ukrainian media, which was blocked by the “Fidesz” party led by former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This was reported by the Minister of Social Affairs and Culture of Hungary Zoltan Tarr.

The “Fidesz” party banned these publications back in 2025. At that time, it was a response to a similar action by Ukraine, which blocked those media outlets that spread Russian propaganda and disseminated information about World War III.

He also added that this issue was discussed with a representative of the Ukrainian minority in Hungary, who said that it is important for Ukrainians to receive information in their own language.