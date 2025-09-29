Hungary blocked 12 Ukrainian media outlets on September 29. This is in response to Ukraine banning several foreign publications in September, including the Hungarian Origo and Demokrata, due to the regular dissemination of Russian propaganda.

This was reported by Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Gergely Gulyás, who called the ban on Hungarian media in Ukraine "a completely unfounded attack".

The following Ukrainian media outlets are on the list of banned media outlets in Hungary:

TSN;

public;

"Observer";

"Ukrainian Truth";

"European Truth";

NV;

LB.ua;

"InsiderINFO";

UAOnline;

"Announcement of Transcarpathia";

Ungvar.uz.ua;

Zakarpattya.net.ua.

According to Gulyas, Ukraine banned some Hungarian media outlets because "they dared to write critically about the policy of sanctions against the Russians, about military support for Ukraine, about the collapse of the EU and NATO (!) and show them as not very effective organizations. But the real sin was that they dared to write about the influential activities of the Soros Foundation".

"If the collapse of the European Union causes state censorship in Ukraine, then Ukraine should abandon its intention to join. With Ukraineʼs accession, the EU will become even more divided," the politician wrote.

