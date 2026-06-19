Kyiv Pechersk Lavra partially reopens to visitors after Russian strike

The Kyiv Pechersk Lavra is partially reopening to visitors today after the Russian strike that occurred on the night of June 15.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Specialists have already completed the survey of some of the sites and laid out routes that are safe for visitors. However, emergency and rescue operations on the territory of the lavra are still ongoing.

From today, the following locations will be open to visitors: Near Caves, the Great Lavra Bell Tower, the Church of Saints Anthony and Theodosius of the Caves with the refectory, the Church of the Savior on Berestov, and some exhibition projects.

Group tours by appointment are also now being resumed.