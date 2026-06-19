More than 150 Ebola patients have fled Congo hospitals since late May due to food shortages

Since late May, more than 150 Ebola patients have fled Congolese hospitals due to food shortages and poor conditions.

Bloomberg writes about this.

In one case, 11 people suspected of being infected fled a hospital in the city of Bumba due to food shortages, a situation that is being compounded by a widespread food crisis in the east of the country.

The Ebola outbreak has already infected nearly 900 people. More than a quarter of those infected have died. Doctors are also tracking about 6 400 people who may have been in contact with the sick.

People who are asked to remain under medical supervision often lose the opportunity to work and visit markets. In many families, the isolated person is the sole breadwinner.

Even before the Ebola outbreak, ongoing armed conflict and migration had left nearly 10 million people in eastern Congo with food insecurity.