At least 131 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least 131 people, with more than 513 suspected cases.

The BBC writes about this.

A local government spokesman said the disease is spreading to larger areas. In particular, Ebola has already been recorded in the following areas: Nyakunde, Butembo and the city of Goma.

Also in Uganda, two cases of the disease have already been confirmed, and another person has died.

Among those confirmed to have the virus are Americans, so Washington wants to organize the evacuation of its citizens to a safe place for the duration of the quarantine. The US has also issued a level four (highest) travel advisory, which warns against travel to the DR Congo.