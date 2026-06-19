Australia to provide Ukraine with additional $100 million for military equipment

The Australian government will provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in aid for the purchase of military equipment.

This was reported by the Australian Ministry of Defense.

The funds will be allocated under the PURL initiative. After a $50 million contribution in December 2025, the country will transfer two more tranches of $50 million over the next 12 months.

This will bring Australiaʼs total support for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion to over $1.8 billion. Of this amount, over $1.6 billion will be military assistance.

Australia also remains a member of the "Coalition of the Willing", and military countries continue to train Ukrainian military personnel as part of the Kudu training mission.

PURL is a mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through joint contributions. As of the end of December, the partners had already contributed $4.18 billion.

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