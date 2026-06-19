Russians attacked Ukraine with 90 drones. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 90 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, “Banderol” types, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske (now Crimea). The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The air defense neutralized 79 Russian UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Nine strike UAVs were hit at eight locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at eight locations.

As a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, two people were injured, a gas station building and equipment on an area of 15 square meters caught fire. 20 rescuers and four units of the UAV equipment worked to eliminate the fires, the department reported.

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The attack in Kharkiv injured 10 people, including 4 children. The Russians dropped aerial bombs on Kharkiv, as well as on the Derhachivska, Zolochivska, and Malodanylivska communities of the region, the State Emergency Service reported.

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A crew member of a Panamanian-flagged vessel was killed in a Russian drone attack in the Odesa region. Two more sailors were injured, one of them seriously, the Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an 8-year-old girl was killed, another person was injured in Pavlohrad after a Russian attack. One house was destroyed, two more private houses were damaged.

The Russian army also attacked a minibus in the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. At least four people are currently known to have been injured, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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