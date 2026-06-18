Russians hit Dnipro and attacked the Kherson, Sumy, and Donetsk regions. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army has been hit Dnipro and attacking the Kherson and Sumy regions throughout the day. There have been deaths and injuries as a result of the Russian strikes.

Babel knows the main thing about the consequences of the shelling.

In the afternoon, the Russians hit Dnipro, killing one person and injuring 12 others. Five people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Cars, a gas station, a clinic, and a cafe were also damaged.

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In Kherson and Bilozerka in the Kherson region, one man was killed and another was injured in attacks. Houses were damaged. In the evening, a manʼs body was found in Kherson after a drone attack.

In the Sumy region, warehouses where remnants of sulfur-containing substances were stored caught fire due to an airstrike, and a 78-year-old woman later died from the strike.

An educational institution was damaged in an airstrike in Slovyansk (Donetsk region).

To attack Ukraine on the night of June 18, Russian forces launched seven “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 239 strike drones. Two “Iskanders” and 26 UAVs hit nine targets, and debris fell in seven.

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