The Russians launched seven ballistic missiles and over 200 drones into Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

To attack Ukraine on the night of June 18, Russian forces launched seven “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 239 attack drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized four missiles and 212 drones, two more Iskanders and 26 UAVs were hit in nine places, and debris fell in seven.

In particular, in Sumy, the Russians attacked a high-rise building and private houses — one woman was killed.

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In the Poltava region, an industrial and private enterprise were hit — one person was injured. The Russians also hit a private house and a power facility with a drone — some subscribers were left without electricity.

There is a victim of Russian night attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region as well. In five districts, an administrative building, apartment and private houses, cars, and a company were damaged.

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