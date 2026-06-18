The adopted great-grandson of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev — 45-year-old Anton Milaev — fought in the Russian army against Ukraine and was captured.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Baza was the first to report this. This information was later confirmed by Babelʼs sources in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Milaev is the adopted grandson of Brezhnevʼs daughter Galina. In the fall of 2025, he signed a contract and went to war as a sapper. He stopped communicating in November.

Later, the family received information that the man was being held captive in the territory of the Kherson region, controlled by Ukraine.

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