Joint Polish-Ukrainian search operations for the remains of victims of the 1944 events have been completed in the former village of Huta Peniatska in the Lviv region.

This was reported by "Polish Radio for Ukraine".

From June 8 to 18, archaeologists explored about 4 000 m² of the former village and discovered the foundation of a church, next to which is a large mass grave.

On June 13, the Search and Identification Bureau of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance reported that the first remains had been found there. The victims were buried in disorder, without coffins, and the remains showed signs of burns and injuries. No clothing or personal belongings were found at that time.

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According to the representative of the Bureau Tomasz Tszaska, the burial area is about 70 m². According to preliminary estimates, several hundred people may be buried there. The exact number of victims should be established during the exhumations. They can begin in the spring of 2027, after receiving the necessary permits. After completion, the remains are planned to be reburied.

Ukraine and Poland have different interpretations of who was responsible for the destruction of the village. The Polish Institute of National Remembrance claims that it was the work of the 14th SS Division "Galicia" with the support of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Ukrainian paramilitary groups.

And the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Oleksandr Alfyorov said in a comment to Suspilne that there is no definitive information about who committed the crime. According to him, research by historians has revealed that the SS division "Galicia" was not there, and if these were units that were Ukrainian by territorial affiliation, this does not mean that they were Ukrainian by ethnic composition.