Ukraine and the Netherlands will jointly produce drones

Ukraine and the Netherlands are launching joint production of drones as part of the Build with Ukraine program.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov following his visit to the Netherlands.

As part of the agreement, Ukrainian drones will be manufactured in the Netherlands.

"The production of Ukrainian mid-strike and deep-strike solutions will start in the near future with funding from the Dutch Ministry of Defense. At the first stage, all production facilities will operate for the needs of Ukraine," Fedorov added.

On the same day, the Netherlands reported that it would provide Ukraine with €500 million — €250 million for drones and €250 million for the PURL program. In addition, the Netherlands and Ukraine signed a document on cooperation in the field of defense innovations and defense enterprises in The Hague.

"Ukrainian technologies and combat experience help partners adapt more quickly to the challenges of modern warfare. At the same time, the support of allies makes it possible to more quickly scale solutions that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield," Fedorov commented.

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