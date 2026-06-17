The Defense Forces hit the tanker “Fina” of the Russian shadow fleet

On June 16 and the night of June 17, the Defense Forces struck the tanker “Fina” of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

This was reported by the General Staff.

This oil tanker is subject to sanctions by the EU, Switzerland, the UK, Canada and Ukraine. The length of the vessel is 244.6 meters, the internal volume of all the shipʼs spaces is 62 002 tons.

Ukrainian military also targeted a road bridge across the North Crimean Canal near the settlement of Stavky, as well as a road bridge in the Voinka area of the Kherson region.

In the area of Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk region), our units struck a command and observation post and UAV control points in the areas of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions; Oleshky (Kherson region); Maliivka (Dnipropetrovsk region), as well as Korovyakovka and Kucherovo (Kursk region, Russia).

Ukrainian troops attacked an oil refinery in the Moscow region on the morning of June 16. This is 500 km from the Ukrainian border.

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