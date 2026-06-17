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Three tankers with Iranian oil left the Strait of Hormuz area for the first time in two months

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

Three Iranian crude oil tankers have left the Strait of Hormuz area for the first time in two months.

This was reported by TankerTrackers, which tracks the movement of oil vessels using satellite imagery.

According to the monitoring service, the tankers Diona and Hero II exported about 3.8 million barrels of crude oil from Iran. Later, a third tanker, the Sonia I, left the blockade area, carrying about another one million barrels of oil.

This brings the total volume of Iranʼs first oil exports in two months to about 4.8 million barrels. Another Stream tanker is approaching the blockade area after seven weeks of waiting off the coast of Pakistan.

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