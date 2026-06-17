Politico: Trump offered support to Ukraine in exchange for help with Iran

The US President Donald Trump agreed at the G7 summit to increase pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine, but in return expects European allies to help with Iran.

This is reported by Politico, citing European diplomats.

According to the interlocutors, Trump promised to support Europe on the issue of Ukraine if the G7 countries help the US secure shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and stabilize the situation with Iran.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other leaders, the American president announced that Washington would reimpose sanctions against the Russian oil sector.

However, according to diplomats, during closed negotiations he made it clear that he expected help in clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz before US Vice President J.D. Vanceʼs trip to Geneva to conclude negotiations with Iran.

In response, European leaders have expressed their willingness to help, provided that actions are coordinated with the United States, Iran, and countries involved in the deal. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron agreed.

The 52nd G7 summit, chaired by France and attended by Ukraine, is taking place in the French city of Evian-les-Bains from June 15 to 17. In a joint statement following the summit, the G7 leaders said they were ready to consider granting Ukraine licenses that would help it produce its own interceptor missiles and other weapons.

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