13 more children from temporarily occupied Kherson region returned to Ukraine. Some of them were taught to dig trenches and shoot

Another 13 children were returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region as part of the presidential program Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Five girls and eight boys returned to Ukraine. Their ages range from 3 to 17. Among them is a child who was deprived of parental care.

According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, some of them were intimidated by the Russians with executions. In addition, some of them were forced by the Russian authorities to register for military service despite health problems. The Russians also taught children to dig trenches, shoot, and throw grenades at training grounds.

"Fortunately, the occupation is behind these children. They are now undergoing reintegration in the Hope and Recovery centers, where they receive psychological support, assistance with documents, safe shelter, and care," Prokudin wrote.