Chinese law enforcement vessels enter Taiwanʼs closed waters near Taiping for the first time

Taiwan has reported for the first time the appearance of Chinese law enforcement vessels near Taiping Island in the South China Sea, which it controls, in a move that experts say could pave the way for China to establish de facto control over those waters.

This is reported by the South China Morning Post.

The incident came after Beijing accused Taiwanʼs ruling Democratic Progressive Party of inaction amid talks between Japan and the Philippines on maritime delimitation, which could involve exclusive economic zones claimed by both China and Taiwan.

According to the Taiwan Coast Guard, two Chinese vessels — the Sansha Zhifa 301 and Sansha No. 2, both under the control of Sansha City in Hainan Province — entered the 3.2-mile (about 6 km) restricted zone around Taiping Island at 08:28 on Thursday. Within minutes, they approached the 2.1-mile restricted zone designated by Taiwan.

Taiwan said it was the first time Chinese government vessels had entered Taipeiʼs restricted waters near Taiping Island, also known as Itu Aba. According to Taiwan, both vessels were soon pushed back by its coast guard.

It is also reported that on June 5, a Chinese coast guard ship had already entered the prohibited waters around the Pratas (Dongsha) Islands, another archipelago controlled by Taiwan.