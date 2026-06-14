Russians hit Kharkiv Art Museum with drone. There are casualties

On the evening of June 14, the Russians struck the building of the Kharkiv Art Museum with a drone.

The consequences are reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, the State Emergency Service and the National Police.

Five people were injured: women aged 22, 28, 34, 62, and a one-month-old girl — she was hospitalized.

The exhibits were evacuated by rescuers, utility workers, and ordinary citizens. The fire spread over 1 200 m².

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