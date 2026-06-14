Projected indicators of Russiansʼ dissatisfaction with their President Putin will continue to rise steadily until the parliamentary elections in September .

This is evidenced by documents from the Kremlin, which were obtained by Ukrainian intelligence and shown to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Documents being presented to Putin show how the level of support for the government in Russia is falling ahead of the elections. According to Zelensky, Putin has "already begun to be taught" that this indicator will not be stopped and will "not reach a plateau" by the fall.

"We understand that Putin is rarely given completely truthful information without embellishment. But even what he sees in the documents that come to him still allows him to draw conclusions," Zelensky wrote.

The documents also indicate that protest sentiment is growing in the regions of the Russian Federation and support for the ruling United Russia party is falling, which will require larger-scale fraud.

"We believe that these reports do not even take into account potential events in June, July, and August, which cannot but have an additional impact on the situation in Russia," Zelensky noted.

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The president stressed that the pressure on Russia for the war it unleashed will only increase, so Putin may face even worse performance by September.

"Over time, this may mean that the deal will have to be concluded with someone else in Russia — with someone who will not close himself off from reality," Zelensky added.