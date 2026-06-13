In the US, a court allowed UFC fights to be held on the White House grounds in honor of Trumpʼs 80th birthday

In the US, a federal court has allowed the White House to hold UFC fights in honor of President Donald Trumpʼs 80th birthday.

NBC News writes about this.

The ruling allows the fight to take place on the White House lawn. The judge found no reason to believe the event would cause harm, citing an “unreasonable delay” because the event had been in the works for months and the lawsuit was only filed now.

Construction began on May 26 near the White House on an arena for the UFC Freedom Fights 250 tournament, which will be held on June 14. The arena is designed to accommodate approximately 5 000 visitors, and this will be the first professional sporting event to be held on this territory.

The event will feature approximately seven fights, with the main event being the UFC lightweight title fight between Ilya Topuria and Justin Gaethje.

Trump regularly attends UFC pay-per-views, and the company has often used its relationship with the current administration to garner widespread attention for its events.

Trump first reported that the event would be held at the White House on July 3, 2025, after which UFC CEO Dana White confirmed it on August 29.

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