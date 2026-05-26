Construction of an arena for a UFC tournament has begun near the White House

Construction has begun near the White House on an arena for the UFC Freedom Fights 250 tournament, which will be held on June 14.

Fox News writes about this in X.

The arena will seat approximately 5 000 people. This will be the first professional sporting event to be held on the White House grounds.

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In addition, it will take place on the birthday of the US leader Donald Trump.

Trump first announced that the event would be held at the White House on July 3, 2025, after which UFC CEO Dana White confirmed it on August 29.

The event will feature approximately seven fights, with the main event being a UFC lightweight title fight between Ilya Topuria and Justin Gaethje. Alex Pereira and Cyrille Gana will also face off in the ring for the interim heavyweight title.

Trump regularly attends UFC pay-per-views, and the company has often used its relationship with the current administration to garner widespread attention for its events.

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