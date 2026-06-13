Ukraine and Hungary signed an agreement on the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia

On June 13, Ukraine and Hungary signed an agreement on the rights of the Hungarian community living in Transcarpathia.

This was reported by Prime Minister Peter Magyar.

This agreement covers the educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights of national minorities.

According to Magyar, Europe will monitor Ukraineʼs compliance with its obligations, and this will affect its accession to the EU. Kyiv has included its obligations in the action plan on the path to European integration.

In 2024, then-Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban presented Ukraine with a list of 11 demands in order to unblock its path to the European Union. They were related to the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia and access to education in the Hungarian language.

When Péter Magyar came to power, he insisted on fulfilling similar conditions. Consultations between Kyiv and Budapest on this issue began in late May.

On June 3, Magyar said that negotiations between Ukraine and Hungary had lasted for more than three weeks, and Kyiv had agreed to enact changes to the legislation in the near future. The next day, June 4, Hungary lifted its 17-month veto on Ukraineʼs EU accession, allowing Kyiv to open the first negotiating cluster.