Ukraine must grant more rights to the Hungarian minority before starting negotiations on joining the EU — this condition was put forward by the leader of the Hungarian Tisza party, Peter Magyar, who will soon become the countryʼs prime minister.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

The issue was raised during Magyarʼs meeting with European Council President António Costa in Brussels.

These demands largely repeat the list of 11 points that then-Prime Minister Viktor Orban handed over to Kyiv in 2024. They concern linguistic, cultural, administrative rights, and opportunities to receive education in Hungarian.

Although the points were not public. European Truth, citing the received text of the demands, wrote that they were about the wider use of the Hungarian language in education, public and political life, and simplifying access to education in Hungarian.

The conditions also included clauses on the abolition of some language restrictions and conditions for the exercise of these rights (in particular, regarding the minimum share of the population) and the creation of a representation of ethnic Hungarians in the Verkhovna Rada with the right to speak in Hungarian.

Hungary held parliamentary elections on April 12, won by oppositionist Peter Magyar. Viktor Orbanʼs 16-year rule of “Fidesz” is coming to an end, with Magyar officially replacing him in early May.

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