The first negotiation cluster on Ukraine and Moldovaʼs accession to the EU will open on June 15

The first negotiation cluster on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union will open on June 15 during the intergovernmental conferences.

This was reported by the authorities of Cyprus, which currently holds the presidency of the EU.

At the meeting, the parties will officially open Cluster 1 — “Fundamentals”. It covers issues of the rule of law, democratic institutions, public administration, economic criteria, and the protection of human rights.

Further progress towards EU membership will depend on how states implement the necessary reforms and align national legislation with European law.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the decision. She was joined by European Council President António Costa. President Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked Ukrainians and the EU.