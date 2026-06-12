Ukrainian P1-SUN anti-Shaheds are integrated into the Airbus control complex

Ukrainian drone developer “SkyFall” and “Airbus Defence and Space”, a division of the worldʼs largest aerospace corporation “Airbus”, are integrating the P1-SUN interceptor drone and the “Airbus Air C2” airspace management complex.

The company signed a corresponding memorandum on June 12 in Berlin.

This system from “Airbus” collects data about the airspace into a single picture and allows you to track aircraft, plan missions and coordinate actions in real time. The complex combines radars, anti-aircraft missile systems and other means of air defense into a single network, reducing the time between detecting and destroying an air target.

“SkyFall” claims that P1-SUN interceptors have already destroyed almost 10 000 Russian drones of various types. As part of the partnership, the companies will develop a next-generation multi-level air defense system. It should strengthen the protection of the skies of Ukraine and other European states.

SkyFall

In 2025, the “SkyFall Vampire” heavy bomber drone ("Baba Yaga") became the most effective drone on the front. It is capable of dropping heavy ammunition and performing transport tasks — delivering cargo, ammunition or equipment to units. The drone operates mainly at night, which makes it difficult for the enemy to detect it. It is used for precision strikes on enemy positions.

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