The “Vampire” drone became the most effective drone on the front in 2025

The Ukrainian “Vampire” drone manufactured by “Skyfall” destroyed the largest number of targets on the front in 2025.

Babel was informed about this by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition to Vampire, the list of the most productive drones also includes the “Shrike” drone (“Skyfall”), the FPV drone "General Chereshnya", and the “Kolibri” (TAF Industries).

“Vampire” ("Baba Yaga")

Vampire is a heavy Ukrainian drone-bomber designed to operate directly on the front line. It is capable of dropping heavy ammunition, as well as performing transport tasks — delivering cargo, ammunition or equipment to units. The drone operates mainly at night, which makes it difficult for the enemy to detect it, and is used for precision strikes on enemy positions.

“Shrike”

“Shrike” is a Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drone designed for pinpoint destruction of enemy equipment and fortifications. The drone is controlled by the operator in real time through FPV goggles, which allows it to be accurately aimed at the target. It is quite cheap to produce, fast and adapted for use with explosives, which makes it an effective tool on the battlefield.

"General Chereshnya"

"General Chereshnya" is a series of FPV drones that can be equipped with different types of warheads depending on the mission. These drones are used to destroy armored vehicles, vehicles, as well as fortified positions, including dugouts. The drone is widely used on the front due to its flexibility and ease of adaptation to specific combat missions.

“Kolibri”

“Kolibri” is a FPV drone from TAF Industries that uses the ELRS communication system. It provides a stable signal, long flight range, and minimal control latency. This allows operators to operate effectively at long distances and deliver precise strikes even in difficult electronic warfare conditions.

The performance of drones was determined using the “Drone Army Bonus” system. This is a motivational program for the military, within which electronic points are awarded for confirmed hits on Russian targets. With these points, units can order drones, electronic warfare, reconnaissance and robotic complexes of Ukrainian production.

