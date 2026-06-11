Romania wants Ukrainian naval drones to self-destruct near its territorial waters

Romania wants to offer Ukraine to program sea drones so that in the event of loss of control over them, the droneʼs coordinates would not allow it to enter Romanian territorial waters.

The countryʼs Minister of Defense, Radu Miruce, said this in an interview with the Romanian TV channel TVR Info.

He noted that these drones have a lot of electronic components on board, and by analyzing data from these components, their manufacturers or those who operate the drones can find out where they are.

"If it happens that they are lost in the Black Sea, when they approach Romanian territorial waters, the operator who controls this drone should program it to automatically self-destruct so that no one has to look for them,” Miruce believes.

Miruceʼs statement came after a naval drone exploded in a port in Romania on June 5.

Later, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed that it was a Ukrainian unmanned boat.

Author: Khrystyna Pitsuriak

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