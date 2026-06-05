The Navy confirmed that the naval drone that exploded in the Romanian port is Ukrainian

The Ukrainian Navy confirmed that on June 5, a Ukrainian unmanned boat was located and detonated off the coast of Romania.

This is stated in the Navyʼs post.

They explained that the incident occurred while performing a task in the Black Sea operational zone. One of the Ukrainian Navyʼs unmanned sea boats, under the influence of Russian electronic warfare equipment, lost control and ended up off the coast of Romania.

The Navy noted that it provided Romania with the necessary information to avoid a threat to civilians.

This morning, Romania reported that a naval drone similar to the Ukrainian one exploded in the port of Constanta. The port reported an evacuation. There were no injuries.

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